Nathaniel Gene Hamilton
Bowie
Nathaniel Gene Hamilton, 78, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Bowie, Texas.
Memorial services were Monday, March 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastors Kendell Hamilton, Gerald Miller and Jack Greenwood. Honorary Pallbearers were John McShan, Larry Sanders, Mark Yeatts, Karl Frank, Eddie Anderson and James Dunn.
Family received friends on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the White Family Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.
Nathaniel was born September 7, 1940 to Nathaniel (N.B.) and Anna Belle (Shaw) Hamilton. He attended Bowie Independent Schools and graduated in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1958 thru 1962, with 18 months active duty. Nathaniel married Barbara Wells on May 23, 1986.
Nathaniel was always a man of great passion in whatever he did. He owned his own hog farm and worked in construction for 32 years. Nathaniel began working for the U.S. Post Office in 1982 as a rural mail carrier and retired in 2003.
He was a member of Gateway Church in North Richland Hills, and currently led a small Bible study group in his home for the last 14 years. He was a member of Prayer Group for Gateway, and previously served as deacon at Southside Baptist Church. He served as treasurer for Montague County Crime Stoppers.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Aunts Cap Phagan and Evelyn (Sis) Reeves, and his precious daughter-in-law Bonnie Hamilton.
Nathaniel is survived by his wife of 32 years Barbara Hamilton of Bowie; sons Kendell Hamilton of Morris, OK, David Hamilton of Bowie, John Hamilton of Indianapolis and Jeremy Hamilton of Bowie; step-daughters Alona Wilson of Ft. Worth and Angie Horton of Bellevue; and brother, Steve Hamilton of Bowie. He was the proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Bowie Mission, P.O. Box 691, Bowie, TX 76230.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 19, 2019