Nathaniel Hawthorne Wesley, Jr.
Albuquerque, NM - Nathaniel Hawthorne Wesley, Jr. went to glory on May 15, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born on August 11,1948 to the late Nathaniel and Minnie Ruth Wesley in Wichita Falls.
Services will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastside Faith Center with Pastor Carl Brewer and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home.
He received his formal education at the Booker T. Washington School from elementary to graduation in May of 1966.
He worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as a Lineman and Repairmen. He installed telephone systems for the Indian Reservations in New Mexico. He entered into the Construction Business as a Contractor until he retired some years ago.
He grew up in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he and his family were members.
He later joined Eastside Faith Center under the pastoral care of Pastor Carl Brewer and First Lady Lisa Brewer. He moved back to New Mexico and resided in Rio Rancho. He found and settled in the Gift of Life Ministries Church where the Pastor is Pastor John Hennigen. He served as a Deacon there faithfully until his death.
He leaves to cherish his memories: the Love of his life Carol Manning, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; sons, Jason Wesley of Austin, Texas and Justin Wesley of Tucson, AZ; daughters , Cheronda Jones of Sherman, Texas and April Wesley of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister, Barbara Wesley of Wichita Falls, Texas; brothers, Howard L. Wesley (Mary) of Dallas, Texas and Leotis Wesley of Tyler, Texas; sister-in-law, Charlotte Vaultz of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; twelve grand children; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in The Times Record News on May 23, 2019