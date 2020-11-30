Nathaniel Lee EdwardsWichita Falls - Nathaniel Lee Edwards aka N.L. or Ed, 80, of Wichita Falls, passed away to heaven, Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.N.L. was born in Van Zandt, TX on April 27th, 1940 to Willie and Marie Edwards. He was married to his current spouse, Celeste Edwards who was by his side at his time of passing.A come and go visitation will be held from 4pm to 8pm, Friday, December 4th at Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home. The deceased requested to be cremated.He worked as a laundry supervisor for Flake Industries in Wichita Falls for approximately 20 years. He worked as a contract janitorial supervisor for Sheppard Air Force Base for approximately 13 years. He worked the last 29 years self-employed until his retirement in 2016.In his free time he enjoyed watching Dallas Cowboys football, going to the casino, and attending other social functions in the community. N.L. was well known and respected by his family and other members of the community.N.L. was preceded in death by both his parents; a brother, Raymond Edwards; a sister, Florine Arterberry; and his daughters Sharon Colbert, Natalie Tolliver, and Jasmine.He is survived by: a brother, Andrew Edwards (Smokey) of Beaumont TX; sisters Hazel Edwards of Memphis TN, Alice Thomason of Arlington TX and Constance Jolly of Tyler TX. Sons: N.L. Edwards Jr (Peter) of Arlington TX; Kelley Edwards and Ronnie Edwards (Big Dad) of Wichita Falls TX; Billy Ray of California; Nathan Edwards of Dallas TX; Jordan Abernathy of Ft Worth TX and stepson, Mark Cisneros of Wichita Falls TX. Daughters: Linda Hart of Atlanta GA; Alice Mayze of Arlington TX; Rhonda of California; Lynell Polk of Dallas TX; and Tina Bernal of Wichita Falls TX.N.L. is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls in honor of N.L. Edwards.