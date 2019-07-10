|
Neata Fay Cauble
Wichita Falls - Neata Fay Cauble joined the Lord the morning of July 8th, 2019. She passed away in her home.
Neata was born on January 1st, 1943, to Charles Martin and EvaLee Wilkinson in Wichita Falls, Texas. She lived in Wichita Falls her entire life where she raised her three children. Neata was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. Neata loved shopping, traveling, her church, and spending time with her family. Through mutual friends and the power of FaceBook, Neata reunited with her first love, Dan Cauble, in 2015. Dan and Neata united in marriage September 3, 2016. Together they enjoyed cruises, going to church events, and spending time together.
Neata was preceded in death by both of her parents; brother, Richard Wilkinson; brother, Eddie Wilkinson; and son-in-law, Ronald Brackett.
She is survived by her husband, Lt. Dan Cauble; brother, Charles Wilkinson and wife Sandra; sister, Pat Stone and husband Donnie; daughter, Lisa Brackett; son, Michael Glasgow and wife Elizabeth; son, Billy Glasgow; step-daughter, Judy Bryant and husband David; step-daughter, Carrie Fortner and husband Patrick; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Visitation is scheduled on Wednesday, July 10th, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Celebration of Neata's life will be held on Thursday, July 11th at 3:00 PM at Anchor Baptist Church, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 10, 2019