|
|
Nedra Morgan
Olney - Nedra Morgan, age 89, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Hospice of Wichita Falls. Family visitation will be on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the chapel of Lunn Funeral Home with Scotte Clark, of Olney, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elbert Cemetery in Elbert, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home.
Nedra was born on April 16, 1930 in Young County, Texas to the late John Jacob Hulse and Estell (Smith) Hulse. She married J.Y. Morgan on August 12, 1953 in Newcastle and they moved to Olney that same year. She was a member of the Hamilton Street Church of Christ. She owned Morgan Daycare from 1964 until 2011 and truly enjoyed being around children. Nedra was known as Maw Maw to all the children and parents. She also enjoyed cooking. Nedra was preceded in death by her parents, her husband J.Y. on October 13, 1997, and four brothers; Melvin Hulse, Bill Hulse, John Hulse and Donnie Hulse.
Nedra is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Bob Thomas of Olney and Deena and Robert Clark of Olney; one son, Danny Morgan of Olney; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Elbert Cemetery Association, c/o Lyndell Manuel, 1050 FM 2459, Elbert, Texas 76372 or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020