Nesha Lynn Hadley
Post Oak - Nesha Lynn Hadley, 64, of Post Oak, Texas passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born on January 16, 1955 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Nesha's faith and family meant everything to her. Nesha always shared her love for Jesus and quoted scripture anytime someone could benefit from it.
Nesha is survived by her son, Styles Perdue and wife Crystal; grandchildren, Kaylynn Hadley, Blaze Perdue, Caleb Keith, and Alyssa Keith of Weatherford; brother, Garland Hadley of Post Oak; niece, Nece Kilgore and husband Tyler of Post Oak; nephew Tyson Hadley of Post Oak; and 6 great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News on July 24, 2019