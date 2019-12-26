|
Neva Jo Gilleland
Wichita Falls - Neva Jo Gilleland, 95, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Roger Deerinwater, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Neva Jo was born on November 15, 1924 in Electra, Texas to Clarence R. Myrick and Anna Lee (Hall) Myrick. She graduated from Wichita Falls Old High School in 1941. On July 11, 1943 she married Louis Raymon Gilleland, Jr. in Waurika, Oklahoma. They were married 63 years before his passing in 2005.
Neva Jo's love of science and medicine led to a lengthy career in the medical field as an X-ray technician and LVN. She worked for many doctors and obtained a Sociology/LVN degree in 1983. Neva Jo enjoyed going fishing with her husband, bowling, gardening and most of all, enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; her brother, Jesse Lee Myrick; her sister, Juanita Pearl Smith; and her grandson, Andrew Darr Raeke.
She is survived by her daughters, Minnie Ogden, Paula Raeke and son-in-law Henry; her granddaughters, Julie Raeke and husband John, and Leslie Petersen and husband Brandon; her grandson, James Ogden and wife Ann; great-grandchildren, Carter and Hudson Petersen, Louis Ogden, and Stephen and Hope Rhubottom.
A special thank you to Falls Home Health, Dr. Djafari, Dr. DeAsis, their staffs and the physicians and nurses at United Regional Health Care System. God bless Hospice and the many angels that took care of Neva Jo.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Neva Jo to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019