Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Nickey Cobble
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls - Nickey J. Cobble, 75, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Nickey was born on February 27, 1944 in Oklahoma to Allen A. and Juanita J. (Bow) Cobble. He retired from St. Gobain/Vetrotex Certainteed after 24 years. Nickey was a longtime member of the Wichita Falls Racing Pigeon Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the gun range, and racing pigeons. Nickey was a hard worker, always supportive and loving to his family, and was a true "Superman".

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Cobble; and his wife, Virginia Cobble.

He will be dearly missed by his mother, Juanita Cobble; his wife, Dorothy Cobble; his daughter, Donna Lynette Deason and husband James; his son, Stephen Bryan Cobble; his brother, Doyle Cobble and wife Elva; his sister, Brenda Eckel and husband Bruce; his grandson, Chance Deason; and his great-granddaughter, Makena Deason.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 8, 2019
