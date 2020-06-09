Nieves Molina, Jr.
White Settlement, Texas - It is with deepest sorrow and regret, we announce the sudden passing of Nieves Molina Jr.(Snow), age 37, our most beloved son, brother, father, loved one on June 5, 2020.
To all who knew him, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Nieves was a talented artist and often captured his loved ones in detail drawings. He was a protector and loved his family more than his words could describe.
Nieves was determined to better his life for his children, whom he loved tremendously.
Nieves will be missed everyday by his Mother Esther Gomez (Carlos); his Father Nieves Molina Sr.(Debra Chavez.); His sisters Velma Casillas (Daniel) and Victoria Moreno (John); his children Nieves Kenneth Molina, Gabriella Nichole Molina, and step-daughter Alayna Gabaldon; Nieces, Hailey and Leah Moreno, as well as, numerous cousins, friends, and loved ones.
We draw comfort in knowing Nieves is now with his grandparents Gregoria Sosa, Thomas Alonzo, Robert and Senaida Molina.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Snow touched are invited to Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home, 1917 Archer City Hwy, Wichita Falls, Tx 76302, from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday June 10, 2020 for his viewing, service will be 11 A.M. on Thursday June 11, 2020 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
