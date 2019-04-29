|
|
Nita Nadine Morris
Wichita Falls - Nita Nadine Morris, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away suddenly & peacefully, Friday, April 26, 2019. Funeral services will be provided by and located at Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 at 6:30-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 1, 10:30am with Pastor Reggie Coe of Grace Church. Burial will be at Crestview Memorial Park Cemetery.
Nita was born December 2, 1930 in Oklahoma City, OK to Bill and Lolita Nissen of Seymour, Texas. Although she was an only child, she married at 17 into a large, loving family that became her own.
Nita was an extraordinary woman known for her friendly and cheerful disposition, strong faith and love for the Lord. She lived a beautiful life with grace and gratitude for each and every day. Any time you spoke with her, she would tell you how blessed she was. She was a woman of integrity and strong character; determined, intelligent, kind, loving, and faithful to her family and friends. After raising her two children, Mike and Tina, she earned her Registered Nursing degree from Midwestern State University in 1975 at the age of 45. She dedicated the next 10 years to providing compassionate patient care at the Archer County Hospital. Her commitment to caregiving for her family and others was not diminished even after she retired.
Nita was an active member of Grace Church for many years. She was an avid bridge player often hosting her bridge club in her home and loved square and round dancing with her husband, Jack. She enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers play, Sunday dinners with her family, and tending to her roses. For having only two children, she leaves a long, loving legacy with her 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She would tell anyone who would listen how proud she was of each of them.
Nita is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Jack Morris, who would be celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary on May 15th. Her children Mike Morris and wife Geraldine, Tina Gage and husband Joe; grandchildren: Sam Morris and wife Kim; Brad Downing and wife Gina, Bjack Morris and wife Amy, Tracie Parvin and husband Mike, Mica Godwin and husband Gary, Brook Hutson and husband Ruddy, Ross Gage and wife Kelli; and 14 great grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Lolita Nissen and many dear friends and family.
Memorials in honor of Nita Morris may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to hamtponvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019