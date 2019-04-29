Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
For more information about
Nita Morris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nita Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nita Nadine Morris


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nita Nadine Morris Obituary
Nita Nadine Morris

Wichita Falls - Nita Nadine Morris, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away suddenly & peacefully, Friday, April 26, 2019. Funeral services will be provided by and located at Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 at 6:30-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 1, 10:30am with Pastor Reggie Coe of Grace Church. Burial will be at Crestview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Nita was born December 2, 1930 in Oklahoma City, OK to Bill and Lolita Nissen of Seymour, Texas. Although she was an only child, she married at 17 into a large, loving family that became her own.

Nita was an extraordinary woman known for her friendly and cheerful disposition, strong faith and love for the Lord. She lived a beautiful life with grace and gratitude for each and every day. Any time you spoke with her, she would tell you how blessed she was. She was a woman of integrity and strong character; determined, intelligent, kind, loving, and faithful to her family and friends. After raising her two children, Mike and Tina, she earned her Registered Nursing degree from Midwestern State University in 1975 at the age of 45. She dedicated the next 10 years to providing compassionate patient care at the Archer County Hospital. Her commitment to caregiving for her family and others was not diminished even after she retired.

Nita was an active member of Grace Church for many years. She was an avid bridge player often hosting her bridge club in her home and loved square and round dancing with her husband, Jack. She enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers play, Sunday dinners with her family, and tending to her roses. For having only two children, she leaves a long, loving legacy with her 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She would tell anyone who would listen how proud she was of each of them.

Nita is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Jack Morris, who would be celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary on May 15th. Her children Mike Morris and wife Geraldine, Tina Gage and husband Joe; grandchildren: Sam Morris and wife Kim; Brad Downing and wife Gina, Bjack Morris and wife Amy, Tracie Parvin and husband Mike, Mica Godwin and husband Gary, Brook Hutson and husband Ruddy, Ross Gage and wife Kelli; and 14 great grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Lolita Nissen and many dear friends and family.

Memorials in honor of Nita Morris may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to hamtponvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now