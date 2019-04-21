|
|
Noah Scrimpsher
Burkburnett - Noah Lester Scrimpsher, 67, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Bro. Joe Coombes, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Noah was born on September 9, 1951 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Noah had many different occupations throughout his life. One thing he enjoyed as a job, or on the side, was automotive paint and body. He also enjoyed photography as a hobby. Noah's passion however, was people, either spending time with friends or making new ones. Noah was active at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett, and served many years with the Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda G. Scrimpsher; and his parents, Noah and Lorene Scrimpsher.
He is survived by his wife, Leigh Ann Scrimpsher; his siblings, Robert Scrimpsher and Kathy Balko; his son, Noah Scrimpsher; his daughter, Jennifer Murphy and husband Mathew and their children, Karsen, Mallarey, and Kynnlen; his step-children, Anthony Bernal and his children, Keagan and Kallen; and Ashley Arrieta and husband Richard and their children, Gabriel and Lillianna.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Tommy Thornton Way, Burkburnett, TX 76354; or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 21, 2019