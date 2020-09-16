1SG (Ret) Noel Ray Lambert
Coppell - 1SG (Ret) Noel Ray Lambert, 70, passed away on Sept 14th, 2020 at River Oaks Assisted Care in Coppell Tx.
Ray served in the U. S. Army for 24 years, honorably serving in the Vietnam War stationed in Ethiopia, Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
Ray was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and took the greatest joy in life being "Pawpaw". He is proceeded in death by his wife Ethiopia B. Lambert. Survived by son David Lambert (Alexsis) children Aaron (Mike), Deyshn (Selena, Addison child) Alexa, Cyrah, David Jr., Christian; daughter Lisa Greene children Tsehayetu, Desta; son William Lambert (Heather) children Tanner, William.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-8pm at Rolling Oaks Funeral Home
?400 Freeport Parkway; ?Coppell, TX 75019????
A graveside service will be held on September 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at Dallas-Ft Worth National Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the United States Army National Guard Honor Guard.
