Nolan Bell
Burkburnett - Nolan Lee Bell, 89, of Burkburnett passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. John the Divine Anglican Church in Burkburnett with Very Rev. John Munson officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.
Nolan was born on July 30, 1931 in Oklahoma City to the late Alpha Lee and Ernestine (Cooley) Bell. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam as an aircraft mechanic. retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. He and Kerry Ferguson were married on April 15, 1954 in Wichita Falls, and the couple were married for 66 years. Nolan was a longtime member of St. John Anglican Church in Burkburnett. Along with a few others, he was instrumental in placing the stained glass windows in St. John, and a few other churches in the area. Nolan's true passion in life was his Lord, and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Ray Bell.
Nolan is survived by his wife Kerry; daughters Nanci Keating of Wichita Falls and Susan Morris and husband Jimmy of Burkburnett; sons Dennis Bell and Rhea Willoughby of La Jolla, California, and James Bell and Esther Sass of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren Christopher Keating and Shanda, Kerry and Bill Averveck, Jonathan Garlides, Christine Beard, Emillie Jones, Beau Morris and Ann Marie, Tyler Bell and Katie, Trevor Bell, Charissa Dantes and Gustavo, and Max Pounds; great-grandchildren Caleb Kea, Addison Kea, Carter Beard, Preston Beard, Cate Keating, Clair Keating, Ellie Rose Jones, Henry Aaron Jones, and twins Allison Ann and Emma Bell Morris; and brother John Wesley Bell and wife Elizabeth of Garden Ridge, Texas.
The family suggests that memorials be made in Nolan's name to St. John the Divine Anglican Church Building Fund, 1000 S. Berry St., Burkburnett, Texas 76354, or the charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com