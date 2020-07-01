Nonetta Irene Sode
St. Louis, Missouri - Nonetta Irene Sode, 63, passed away Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 in her own home surrounded by her husband, children and siblings, free to be with the Lord. The "Home Going" service was held on Monday, June 29th at Austin Layne Mortuary Inc., located at 7239 W. Florissant Ave. Saint Louis, Missouri. The 3:00 service was officiated by Rev. LeSean Tarkington and burial service will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Friday, July 3rd, at 1:00 PM.
Nonetta I. Sode was born to John Wesley Thomas, Jr. and Louise Elizabeth Thomas on January 15, 1957, in Amarillo, Texas. She was the third of four children, spending most of her formative years in Wichita Falls. After graduating from Hirschi High School in 1974, she followed the footsteps of her parents and siblings by attending and graduating from Pittsburg State University (PSU) in Pittsburg, Kansas. While attending PSU, Nonetta met Olaseni O. Sode, Sr. They were married on November 29, 1980 at Anderson Chapel AME Church in Wichita Falls. Two children were born to this union: Olaseni Jr. and Olujimi. Originally the family resided in Wichita, Kansas, before settling down in St. Louis, Missouri in 1994.
Nonetta accepted Christ at an early age and faithfully served. She was a member of St. Peter AME Church in St. Louis, Missouri for more than 25 years. Nonetta had a great passion for volunteer work, especially in pursuit of educational opportunities for young people across her family and community. One example of this is the creation of the Thomas-Sode Family Legacy Scholarship endowed at PSU to financially support the educational aspirations of African American students.
In February 2019, Nonetta was diagnosed with cancer. Her testimony midst this illness was, "And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, who have been called according to His purpose" (Romans 8:28). Through this journey, Nonetta met all challenges with unwavering devotion, grace and courage.
Nonetta is survived by her husband: Olaseni Sr.; two children: Olaseni Jr. and Olujimi; one grandchild: Karter J. Magee; and three siblings: Johnny W. Thomas (Pamula) of San Antonio, Texas, Cecilia Thomas (Roger) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Clarissa Thomas of San Antonio, Texas. She leaves behind a loving family including nieces, nephews, and cousins from Canada, Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the United States.
