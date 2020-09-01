Norma Brown



Holliday - Norma Brown, 80, of Holliday, TX, passed away August 29, 2020. She was born as Norma Jean O'Brien on January 11, 1940, in Wichita Falls, TX. She was married 36 years to Fred Marvin Brown on October 21, 1958, until he passed on October 27, 1994. Norma was a high school graduate, a licensed beautician and a business owner. Norma was always a strong woman and a hard worker. She loved her dogs and cats, and working in her yard.



Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Fleddie Scarbrough Joyner O'Brien, her brothers, Melvin Ray Joyner and Jimmie Don O'Brien, and her sister, Patsy Louann Edwards. Norma is survived by her daughter: Debbie (Randy) Romines of Lake Kiowa, TX, and her son: Kyle (Marianne) Brown of Arlington, TX, her grandchildren: Rookie Romines, Chad Romines, Lauren Romines Weaver, Skylar Ashton Kantola, Kyle Blake Brown, Landon Chase Brown, her great-grandchildren: Race Romines, Rory Romines, Randon Weaver, Hayes Weaver.



Norma loved and was so proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They all cherish her memory as she joins her Lord and Savior and reunites with Freddie. Graveside service is on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at Holliday Cemetery, 611 E Olive St, Holliday, TX 76366. The service is under the direction of Owens and Brumley. Pastor Darryl Sewell of First Baptist Church, Holliday TX will be officiating.









