Norma Jean Chandler
Wichita Falls
Norma Jean Chandler, 80, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on February 25, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Bill Pursley officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Norma was born in Idabel, Oklahoma, to Dee and Susie Ralls on May 11, 1938. She married Larry Chandler on November 8, 1968, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She worked as a stay at home mother and wife after marriage. She also did the book work for Chantex Manufacturing between the years of 1987 and 2008. Norma enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. She was also an avid visitor of the 50+ zone where she would go for exercise and line dancing.
Norma is preceded in death by both parents; three brothers; and two sisters, as well as many other loving family members.
Norma is survived by her husband, Larry Chandler; sons Randy Roberts and Arthur Roberts; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ray Roberts, Josh Roberts, Derrick Roberts, Gary Chandler, Todd Barnett and Chandler Gonzales
The family requests that no flowers be given, instead memorial donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or Emmanuel Baptist Church, 220 Valley View Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76306, in Norma's name and memory.
Norma's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice and Texoma Christian Care for taking care of her in her last days.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 27, 2019