Norma Jean Tyrone
Wichita Falls, TX
Norma Jean Tyrone, formally of Wichita Falls, Texas, departed her worldly life on March 20, 2019.
A rosary will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Lunn's chapel. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Born in Jeanerette, Louisiana, her family relocated to Houston, Texas, when she was five years old. Norma attended Houston Public Schools and graduated from Worthing High School in 1953. She was a graduate of Wiley College in Marshall, Texas. She chose a career as a social worker and worked in that capacity for the State of Texas until her retirement.
Norma was married to Lawrence Tyrone for 30 years. During most of their marriage, they lived in Wichita Falls, Texas, a city she grew to love dearly. She joined Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served in many committees, such as barbecue dinner sales and garage sales. She also joined the Catholic Daughters. Norma returned to live in Houston, Texas, in 2013 after she became ill.
Norma's parents, Adrian and Lula Hamilton; her husband, Lawrence Tyrone; her son, Lawrence Tyrone Jr. (Pat) and her grandson, Dane Tyrone preceded her in death.
Norma will always be missed by her sons, Reverend Michael Tyrone (Cynthia) and Anthony Tyrone (Peggy); sisters, Hilma Allen (Henery), Carolyn Garrison (Rodney) and her beloved sister, Helen Hicks (David); her nieces, Raven Hicks and Nichelle Tyrone; her nephews, Adrian (LA) Garrison and David Hicks Jr.; Godmother, Lissie Mae Courtney; Godsister, Grace Spencer; Goddaughter, Desiree Spencer and Dierdre Spencer-Hawkins; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, her Houston family, her
Wichita Falls - Shauna, Patty and Josie, and loving friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 24, 2019