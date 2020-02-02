|
Norma Jeanne Larsen Saied
Wichita Falls - Our sweet, sweet Norma passed away and met her Savior, Jesus Christ on January 31, 2020.
Norma Jeanne Larsen Saied was born in Galveston, Texas on June 29,1931 to Walter and Carrie Larsen. She grew up in Galveston and then attended Sam Houston State Teachers College in Huntsville and The University of Houston.
She worked as the secretary of the Student Health Department at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. It was there she met V.C. Saied, a Wellington, Texas boy who was attending medical school. This meeting was their destiny and the beginning of their love story. They were married in Galveston on June 24, 1954 and shared 65 happy years together. They lived in Philadelphia during his internship, in Wichita Falls while he was in the Air Force at Sheppard Air Force Base and then in Houston during his residency training. In 1961 they returned to Wichita Falls, where V.C. established his anesthesia practice. The devotion between the two of them was remarkable to behold.
They had four children: Victor Jr., Andrew, Richard and Jeanne Ann. Norma lived for her family. She was a devoted wife and mother, as well as a generous, constant hostess. The Saieds were quick to offer their home for fundraising efforts, medical events, family celebrations and community gatherings. Consequently, several decades of Wichitans enjoyed Norma and V.C.'s hospitality.
Norma was a hands-on matriarch, emotionally and intellectually involved in every aspect of her children and grandchildren's lives. As a mom raising four active children and a wife taking care of her household, she was masterful at handling it all. When she became a grandmother, she still had this same energy. She would hop in the car at a moment's notice and drive to Houston for any recital, spelling bee, sporting event or holiday. In her later years, she mastered the i-phone and i-pad just to stay in touch with her beloved family. They loved their Mom and "Morna" to the moon in back.
In 1976, Norma established and managed Penelope's, an upscale women's boutique in the French Village Shopping Center. Later she added Penelope's Shoes and Oliver's Men Store in the same center. These stores were her passion. As a store owner, she took great pleasure in going to market to find beautiful clothes and interesting items to bring to Wichita Falls. Most of all Norma loved having a place that was a hub for old friends and making new ones. Many loyal friends and family members worked with Norma during the Penelope years until 1995. The decision to retire was not a difficult one; She longed to spend more time with her family and grandchildren.
Norma was a member of Fain Presbyterian Church, The Junior League of Wichita Falls, the Women's Symphony League, The Wichita Falls Heritage Society, The Unity Study Club and her Bible study group. She served as president of The Wichita County Medical Auxillary, Clavier Club and Unity Study Club.
One of her greatest joys and contributions was her support of The Mad Medics, the band V.C. co-founded in 1965 with local doctors and business men. She loved being one of the "Groupies" at the Mad Medics Building during their weekly band practices. These devoted fans would bring desserts for the crowd and enjoy the dixie land music and friendships, every week for over 30 years.
Some of her happiest moments were spent in their family home in Crested Butte, Colorado. She cherished skiing, sharing family meals, playing Scotch Bridge and watching it snow. In later years, she delighted in taking her girlfriends there for "The Girls Trips" and playing Mexican Trains Dominos until the early hours.
Norma's early religious training sustained her throughout her life, always prompting her to look for the best in people and circumstances. Her faith in Jesus and her confidence in her baptism kept her not only optimistic, but fiercely strong despite life's disappointments and losses. She encouraged us all.
The care she took of her mother Carrie was extraordinary, bringing her to live in their home and always treating her with deep love, respect and generosity. The same love and respect were also shown towards all of her husband's large family.
Norma adored and collected angels. She was an angel who blessed those who were fortunate to be called family or friend, with a gently loyal love. One such act of love was sending Valentine's cards. She would pick the perfect card for each person and add special touches. But her generosity extended far beyond sending cards. It also included unexpected gifts, invitations or just a listening ear. She had the amazing ability to make each person who spent time with her feel special, loved, and safe.
Norma is now a heavenly angel with her Lord. She is survived by her children Victor Camal Jr., Andrew Brian and his wife Amy, Richard Larsen and Deanna, Jeanne Ann and her husband Jon Fleming; her grandchildren Victoria and husband Dennis Sukholutsky, Jeffrey Saied, Elizabeth and husband Chris Curlin, Margaret Saied, William Saied, Larsen Saied, Hugh Fleming, Carrie Fleming, Martha Fleming, Jonny Fleming, Samantha and Grant Phillips; her great-grandchildren Miles, Amelia, Sadie, Lauren, Chloe and Gray; her dear brother Walter Larsen and his wife Joyce, sister-in-law Barbara Saied; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, relatives, dear friends and devoted caregivers. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 5, at Floral Heights United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 6:00 to 7:30 PM on Tuesday, February 4, at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home located at 2812 Midwestern Parkway. Norma will be buried by her husband, VC, the love of her life, in Crested Butte, CO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, , Hospice of Wichita Falls, the Mad Medics Scholarship Fund for Instrumental Music students at Midwestern State University or the .
