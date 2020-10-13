1/1
Norma June Hicks Begeman
Norma June Hicks Begeman

Electra - Norma June Hicks Begeman age 90, of Electra, Texas passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Lee, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

Norma was born March 29, 1930 in Electra, Texas to the late Eldon Ottis Hicks and Lucy Ethel Trammel Hicks.

She and Billy Dow Begeman were married October 23, 1948 in Vernon, Texas.

Norma was employed by Edward's Jewelry Store for thirty years and Bentley Western Wear for four years. She also served as Judge for Precinct 4 for twenty years until her retirement.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was in charge of the Bereavement meals for over fifty years. Norma enjoyed oil painting. For many years, Norma and Bill delivered Meals on Wheels to the residents of Electra.

Survivors include her husband, Bill of Electra; daughter, Belinda Ann Shirley and husband, Steve of College Station; son, Terry Keith Begeman and wife, Tracye of Harrold; brother, Douglas Hicks of Sulphur, Louisiana; sister, Mildred Hollis of Abilene; four grandchildren, Jason Shirley, Kara Trahern, Brandon Begeman and Heath Begeman; and ten great-grandchildren, Landon, Addison, McKinley, Crislyn,, Ashlyn, Jaxon, Robert, Naley, Ty and Reese.

She was also preceded in death by one sister, Beatrice Rennick and one brother, Ralph E. Hicks.

The family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church, 1107 S. Bailey Street, Electra, Texas 76360.




Published in Times Record News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home - Electra - Electra
420 N Waggoner
Electra, TX 76360
940-495-4433
