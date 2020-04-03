|
Norma Lee Roark Nelson
Garland - Norma Lee Roark Nelson, 89, passed away peacefully in hospice at her home at Mayberry Gardens in Garland, TX on Monday, March 30, 2020. A graveside memorial will be held in Wichita Falls, TX at Crestview Cemetery at a date TBD.
Norma was born and raised in Wichita Falls where she married Herbert Alfred Nelson and began raising a family. A member of Grace Church, she taught Sunday school and loved witnessing and teaching about her Lord Jesus Christ. But most of all she loved being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her ever growing family.
Norma is survived by her four children, Richard Roark Nelson and his wife Alicia of Grand Prairie, TX, David Andrew Nelson of Dallas, TX, Juliana Nelson Ward and her husband David of Frisco, TX and Timothy Alfred Nelson of Dallas, TX, eleven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and more cousins, nieces and nephews than we can count.
Norma is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert Nelson, parents Claudius Osco and Tommy Kennedy Roark of Wichita Falls, TX, sister Jessie Mae Roark Robertson and her husband Henry of Chickasha, OK and brother Robert Roark of Wichita Falls, TX.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Norma Lee Nelson to: Inheritanceadoptions.org.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020