|
|
Norma Noel
Devol, Oklahoma - Memorial service for former Grandfield resident, Norma Jean Noel, 85, of Devol, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Grandfield with Rev. Jim Antwine officiating.
Mrs. Noel passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Burkburnett, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gray Funeral Home.
Norma was born on July 29, 1934 in Grandfield, Oklahoma to Jim and Juanita (Keithley) Miracle. She grew up in Grandfield where she attended school. She married Tom "Rusty" Noel on May 18, 1952 and they lived in many places in Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma but always returned to Grandfield. Rusty passed away on February 3, 2002. Norma made her career as a Licensed Vocational Nurse and retired in 2004. She enjoyed cooking and her great love were her grands whom she adored. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Grandfield.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Ronald and Lisa Noel, of Grandfield, OK; her daughter, Teresa Ramirez, of Buffalo, TX; her brother, Jimmy Loy Miracle, of Devol, OK; her sister and brother in law, Mary Beth and Harvey Doty, of Devol, OK; her daughter in law, Debbie Noel, of Moore, OK; grandchildren and their spouses, Dustin and Amy Noel, Brenton Noel, Chris Noel and Caitlin Hudson, Kamber Noel and Justin Foster, Nathan and Erica Jones, Marissa Jones and Chandler Hunt, and Reyna Ramirez; her great grandchildren, Mackenzie Foster, Leah Foster, Thomas Noel, and Claire Jones; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rusty; her sons, Ricky Noel and Russell Craig Noel; her daughter, Thedalou Noel; a daughter in law, Jacque Noel; and her sister in law, Charla Miracle.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019