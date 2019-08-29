|
Norman Edward Howland
Wichita Falls - It is with deep sadness that the family of Norman Edward Howland announces his passing on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019, at the age of 81.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 31st, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary at First Christian Church, 3701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls TX 76308 with Dr. Mark Bender presiding.
Norman was the first son of Merle V. and Golda G. (Thompson) Howland and was born at home in Monticello, Illinois, on May 21st, 1938. He graduated from Maroa Forsyth High School, in Maroa, Illinois.
In 1960, he married the love of his life, Alice Belle Smith, and they were married 52 years before her passing in 2012.
Norman was a cabinet maker, a supervisor at Firestone Tire and Rubber for 18 years and worked as a master carpenter, building houses. He could build or repair just about anything. His crowning jewel in his profession was supervising and overseeing the building of the Marty Leonard Community Chapel at Lena Pope Home in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a hard worker and also a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Loving the Lord and his family were very important to him.
Along with his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Alan Howland and nephew, Craig Howland.
Survivors include daughter, Cindy Hernandez and husband Robert; and sons Jerry Howland, Todd Howland and wife Glenda; grandchildren, Allison Hernandez, Tanner Howland and wife Diane; Melanie Hernandez, Macey Cox and husband Toby; Chloe Howland, Kacie Howland and Jacob Howland; great-grandchildren, Carson, Tyler and Tucker Howland and Alivia Cox, with little brother soon to be born; siblings, sister Linda Walden and brothers David Howland and wife Sheila;and Richard Howland and wife Sue; in addition to other family members including several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He also left behind his little dachshund and faithful companion Lily.
He will be deeply missed.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to First Christian Church Wichita Falls TX, Northwest Christian Church Arlington TX, The Kitchen (Meals on Wheels) Wichita Falls TX or P.E.T.S. Wichita Falls TX.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019