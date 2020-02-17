|
|
Norman Eugene Hamilton
Iowa Park - Norman Eugene Hamilton, 61, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Iowa Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Legacy Church in Wichita Falls, Texas with Pastor John Gardner officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home, 300 E. Cash Street, Iowa Park, Texas 76367. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home.
Norman was born October 11, 1958 in Plainview, Texas to Bill and Wyvone (Jones) Hamilton. His parents were military where he traveled a lot, but mostly grew up in Vernon, Texas where he graduated high school in 1977. He joined his family construction business but his love was driving 18 wheelers. For a while he and his wife, Brenda were team drivers, running their own truck. While driving down the highway, he enjoyed telling others about his love for God. His loves in life were his faith, family, and driving his truck. He loved spreading Gods word around this great country from coast to coast.
Norman is preceded in death by his sister, Starla Ward.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 25 years, Brenda Robertson Hamilton of Iowa Park; four children, Stephenie Hamilton of Vernon, Texas; David Hamilton of the Panhandle of Texas; Brandon Robertson and family of Abilene, Texas; and Megan Daniel and family of Henrietta, Texas; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; parents, Bill and Wyvone Hamilton of Iowa Park; brother, Kelvin Hamilton and his wife, Connie of Wichita Falls; and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to be made by giving a donation to your church of choice, or Legacy Church of Wichita Falls. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020