Odis Lee Cleaver
Wichita Falls - Odis Lee Cleaver, 85, of Wichita Falls, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 19, 2020. He passed peacefully with his three children by his side.
A visitation will be held from 6pm-8pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 3pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Lamar Baptist Church with Reverend Harold Roan, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park with military honors.
Odis was born October 21, 1934 in Mineral Springs, Arkansas to the late Odis and Pauline (Hemby) Cleaver. On August 4, 1956 he married the love of his life JoAnn Bowen in Rotan, Texas and shared 45 wonderful years of marriage until her passing.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star medal. He served 22 years in the United States Air Force before retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant and then served 18 years in Civil Service. He was an avid golfer and loved playing his guitars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife JoAnn, brother Bill Cleaver and sister Jean Smith.
Survivors include daughters Debbie Stoker and husband Wade of Wichita Falls, Pam Moehnke of Burkburnett, son Richard Cleaver of Burkburnett, brother Pete Cleaver; grandchildren Jennifer Goodwin and husband Will, Sara Stoker, Matthew Moehnke and wife Lacy, Zachary Moehnke and girlfriend Jenny Cooke and Casie Cleaver and partner Sakara Bolf; four great-grandchildren Jeffrey and Corbin Johnston and Madison and Landry Moehnke and current wife Carmen.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls or Lamar Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.