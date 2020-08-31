Olan Bourland



Electra - Olan Bourland, age 76, of Electra, Texas passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the Electra Memorial Hospital.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery in Vernon under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.



Olan was born December 17, 1943 to the late Olan Bourland and Cecil Suttle Bourland in Vernon, Texas where he graduated from high School. He then graduated from Southwestern, Oklahoma and received his Master's Degree from Texas Women's University.



Olan married Carol Hesse on June 10, 2000 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Olan was a Biology teacher for nineteen years and was the JR High Principal for eleven years for the Electra ISD. He was selected as Outstanding Teacher in Texas. Olan served as an Electra City Councilman for eight years. He was a member of the Electra Chuck Wagon Gang, the Electra Chamber of Commerce and an honorary member of the Electra Rotary Club.



Survivors include his wife, Carol of Electra; three step-children, Cheryl Williamson of Dundee, Texas, Darrell Hesse and wife, Julie of Kingston, Oklahoma and Deanna Hesse of Electra; four step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials to the Electra Senior Citizens Center, 503 West Michigan, Electra, Texas 76360 or the First United Methodist Church, 1107 South Bailey, Electra, Texas 76360.









