Oleta Mae (Bolton) Rehders
Oleta Mae Bolton Rehders

Wichita Falls - Oleta Mae Bolton Rehders, 96, of Wichita Falls went to her Heavenly Father on July 1, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on October 23, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The family would like to invite everyone to a visitation and meal following the celebration at 3:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 4205 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76309. Please Rsvp with Judy.

Oleta was born on August 27, 1923 to the late Bill and Beulah Bolton in Grandfield, Oklahoma. Oleta loved being outside working in her flower and vegetable gardens. Her favorite pastime was fishing and she could out fish the best of us. Also, she enjoyed baking and was known for her peach cobbler, Texas Yum Yum cakes and pecan squares. Oleta was a true and faithful member of Order of the Eastern Star, Burkburnett Chapter #655 for more than 50 years. Her long-life friendships will always be respected and beloved. Being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren gave her so much love. She was loved by all, and will be dearly missed.

Along with her parents, Oleta was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Rehders; son, Fred Hamill Jr.; three brothers, Bill Bolton, Floyd Bolton and JL Bolton; two sisters, Hazel McCullough and Kristine Huckaby; and granddaughter, Bree Gainer.

She is survived by three daughters, Billie Hamill Gettinger, Judy Hamill Maness and Barbara Rogers Casburn; sister, Glenda Gray and husband, Wes; brother, Bob Bolton and wife, Jean Ann; sister-in-law, Claudine Bolton; daughter-in-law, Gloria Hamill; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
or

