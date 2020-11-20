Olga Amparo Schenewerk
Olga Amparo Schenewerk, age 92, a long-time resident of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away November 17, 2020, in her home.
Olga was a native of Puerto Rico and met her husband Charles while visiting her sister in Columbus, Ohio. Charles and Olga were married on June 20, 1954. Over the next 15 years, the USAF took the couple to Lake Charles, Louisiana; Knob Noster, Missouri; Guam; and Wichita Falls. The year Charles spent at Thule AFB in Greenland, Olga and their first two children waited for him at her Trani family home in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
Olga loved to feed a crowd and her growing family delighted in celebrating holidays and birthdays in her home. These events usually had her cooking for three days in advance and she would not sit down to eat until everyone had a full plate. Her hand-decorated Christmas cookies were eagerly anticipated and enjoyed every year. No one's birthday, graduation, or anniversary was ever forgotten and no one could doubt her pride in her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their accomplishments.
Olga loved the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros and most nights from April to October, you could find her watching (and commenting on) a baseball game.
Olga was preceded in death by her husband Charles Vernon Schenewerk, her older brother Hector Trani, and her six older sisters. She is survived by four children: Valerie Schenewerk and her husband Frank Lunsford, Milburn Schenewerk and his wife Roberta, Wanda Urban and Arlene Spradlin and her husband Greg. Other survivors include her half-sister Rosaura Trani, brothers-in-law Wayne Sillyman and Kenny Meller and sisters-in-law Arlene Veit, Rita Rustemeyer and Kaye Meller. Grandchildren include Tisha Henson and her husband Aaron, Dana McIntyre and her husband Kyle, Michelle Stewart and her husband Kyle, Chas Spradlin and his wife Brooke, Maranda Gellepes and her husband Zack and Shelly Schenewerk. Great-grandchildren Keaton, Joshlynn, Jalee, Kadyn, Jett, Olivia, Cooper, Lucy, Avery and Amelia will miss her greatly.
The Schenewerk family is grateful for the dedicated and loving care Olga was given by her caregivers Alexis Mills and Nicole Saenz and her home healthcare nurse Kaci Kennedy.
No visitation is scheduled due to the current health crisis, but a graveside memorial service and interment will be held November 24 at 2 pm at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wichita Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls in recognition of the care both Olga and husband Charles received in their last days.
