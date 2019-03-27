|
|
Ollie Mae Webb
Bowie, TX
Ollie Mae Hogan Webb, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Gainesville, TX.
Funeral services are at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Pastor Dwayne Lamberson officiating. Pallbearers are Steve Cross, Ray Couey, Justin Bland, Campbell Bland, Kim Warner, Ricky Rains and Jason Underhill.
Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service on Friday at the White Family Funeral Home, there will not be a visitation at the family's home following the service.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
Ollie was born October 27, 1928 in Mallard, TX to Levi Graham and Hattie Lucile (Parks) Hogan. The Hogan family moved from Mallard to Bowie in 1928 when Ollie Mae was a baby. She graduated from Bowie High School and resided here all her life. On April 16, 1948 Ollie married Charles Henry Webb in Montague, TX. They were members of the Bowie Travel Trailer Club and attended Grace Baptist Mission Church in Bowie.
Ollie worked for Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator for ten years before they converted to the dial system. She also worked at Haggar Slacks Factory for about four years, Bellmire Nursing Home for two and a half years, and the First National Bank for about ten years until her retirement, all while raising two daughters with her husband.
Ollie enjoyed many years of outings at the lake, having cookouts, boating, water skiing, camping and traveling. She loved visiting with family and friends, sewing and crocheting. In later years, she enjoyed visiting and eating with friends and staff of the Bowie Senior Citizens Center, who became like family to her. Ollie also really enjoyed going to listen to music on Friday nights at the Senior Center, and seeing her friends there. She always looked forward to church services each week, and the opportunity to spend time with her wonderful church family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 68 years, Charles H. Webb, parents Levi and Hattie Hogan, brother L.G. Hogan, and sister Rexine Roach and Bertha Nell "Pinki" Weaver.
Ollie is survived by her sister Wanda Shackelford of Tulia, TX; daughters Linda Cross and husband Steve of Gainesville, TX and Janis Couey and husband Ray of Richmond, TX; granddaughter Stephanie Bland and husband Justin; great-grandson Campbell Bland; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 27, 2019