Onis Kelton
Henrietta - Onis Kelton, 92, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10:00AM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Henrietta Church of God with Rev. Robert Fletcher, pastor officiating. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Onis was born on August 2, 2927 in the Cobb Community of Clay County, Texas to Jewell Alton and Vera Gertrude (Hill) Kelton. He was a retired Welder and had worked in the oil field and was a member of the Henrietta Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Roy Allen Kelton; brothers, Calvin Kelton, Billy Ray Kelton and James Odell Kelton; sister, Leona Boger.
Survivors include his daughter, Carolin Turner of Duncan, OK; four sons, James "Sonny" Kelton and wife Wanda of Hobbs, NM., Mike Kelton and wife Vicki of Jal, NM, Eddie Kelton and wife Patricia of Burkburnett, TX and Dale Kelton and wife Cindy of Andrews, TX; nineteen grandchildren; 29 great-gran; two brothers, T. J. Kelton and wife Mary of Henrietta and Roger Kelton and wife Marilyn of Littleton, CO
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804 Wichita Falls, Texas 76308 or to the Henrietta Church of God.
The family will be at Davis Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6:00pm-7:00pm.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019