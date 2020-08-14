Opal Elizabeth Yung Winser
Vernon - Opal Elizabeth Yung Winser, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Vernon, Texas.
Funeral services will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Deacon David Bindel, officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Opal was born August 4, 1918 to John and Anna (Grubauer) Yung in Woonsocket, South Dakota. She graduated from Oto High School, Oto, Iowa. She married Ben Winser of Cuero, Texas on March 26, 1942 in San Antonio. During their 71 years together, Opal enjoyed traveling with Ben throughout his military career and many additional trips upon retirement.
Opal was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls and considered Holy Family Catholic Church her church home when she moved to Vernon. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society and of the Associates of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth at Bethania Hospital. Opal was a homemaker and enjoyed volunteering, crocheting, quilting, and maintaining life-long friendships through letter writing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her parents, John and Anna Yung; and her brothers, Robert Yung, and Albert Yung.
She is survived by her sister, Isabella Abbott of Grand Island, Nebraska; her children, Jim Winser and wife Emma of El Paso, Don Winser and wife Minna of Tijeras, New Mexico, and Melissa Moore and husband Mike of Vernon; seven grandchildren, Edward Winser, Mary Winser, Richard Winser, Kirsten Winser, Erica Streeter, Kevin Moore, and Alan Moore; and seven great-grandchildren.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Opal to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1501 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301; Holy Family Catholic Church, 2200 Roberts St, Vernon, TX 76384; Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or to a favorite charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com