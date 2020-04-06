|
Opal Lee Beall
Abilene - Opal Lee Burkes Beall passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Abilene, Texas.
A private burial will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Copperas Cove, Texas. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Beall's life will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Opal was born in Lampasas County, Texas on February 7, 1931, to Joseph Benjamin "Jodie" Burkes and Minnie Alice (Whitehead) Burkes. She attended school in the area around Copperas Cove. Opal married the love of her life, Gaylion Kyle "G.K." Beall, on March 27, 1948.
Opal graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from McMurry College in 1964, in Abilene. Following graduation, she taught in the Winters Independent School District. In 1968 the family moved from Winters to Iowa Park, Texas. Opal returned to college earning a Master of Education from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls in 1971. Over time she acquired certifications to be a counselor, language and/or learning disabilities teacher, an educational diagnostician, and a professional educational supervisor. In 1991 Opal was given special recognition for her outstanding accomplishments in the field of Special Education as well as several other awards. Opal worked for many years retiring in 1991 as an Educational Diagnostician Supervisor for the West Wichita County Coop.
After retirement Opal and G.K. moved to Copperas Cove to be near family and friends. They enjoyed traveling together all over the United States and enjoyed discovering and eating at restaurants along the highways. Opal also served as a volunteer at the Hope Pregnancy Center in Copperas Cove. She was a member of First Baptist church and the local chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.
Opal was an accomplished seamstress, and enjoyed crocheting, reading and doing crossword puzzles. After moving to Abilene in 2010 with her special dog, Hank, to be near her daughter, they spent many enjoyable hours crafting, scrapbooking and doing jigsaw puzzles together.
Opal was preceded in death by her parents, Jodie and Alice Burkes, four brothers, Joseph Thomas "J.T." Burkes, John Howard Burkes, Joe Gene Burkes, Haywood Burkes, two sisters, Bobbie J "Burkes" Brown, Juanita Pearl "Burkes" Adams, and her husband of 60 years, G.K. Beall.
Opal is survived by one daughter, Gayla Neal and husband Bill of Abilene; two granddaughters, Nicole Todd (Charles) of Fate, Texas, and Joy Chhay (Alex) of Leander, Texas; one great-grandson, Magnus Chhay of Leander, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the National , the or a .
The family of Opal Beall wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the people at Mesa Springs Nursing facility who cared for her during her stay there especially the kind, caring phenomenal nurses.
Memories may be shared, and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneral Home.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020