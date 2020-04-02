|
Opal Lyles
Wichita Falls - Opal Lyles, age 93, a former resident of Holliday, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Texhoma Christian Care Center in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Private graveside services will be held in the Dundee Cemetery in Dundee, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Opal was born June 9, 1926 in Jack County, Texas to the late George Richard Ensey, Sr. and Sina Ellen Canada Ensey.
Opal graduated from Archer City High School and then attended Draughons Business College.
She and Howard C. Lyles were married August 24, 1953 in Archer City, Texas. He preceded her in death on February 11, 2010.
After her marriage, she owned and operated Dad's Corner Store and later Lyles Grocery and Market in Holliday. She also was a unit manager for Home Interiors & Gifts, Inc. for thirteen years until her retirement.
Opal was an avid supporter of the American Cancer Society and served as Archer County Educational Coordinator. She also was a huge supporter of the North Texas Rehab in Wichita Falls.
Opal was a member of the First Baptist Church of Holliday. She was given the honor of Citizen of the Year in Holliday.
Survivors include four daughters, Virginia Brown of Holliday, Jo Harden of Memphis, Tennessee, Pattye Graham and husband, Ronnie of Bowie, Cheri Dipprey and husband, Gary of Possum Kingdom; daughter-in-law, Gayle Lyles of Iowa Park; one sister, Lucille Hasley of Godley; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three sons, Mike Fox on March 28, 1985 and Dewayne Fox on September 21, 2017, Gary Lyles on September 4, 2013; one brother, George Ensey, Jr. on November 18, 1992; and one sister, Joyce Ensey on February 4, 2015.
The family suggests memorial to the Dundee Cemetery, C/O Katie Mitchell P.O. Box 1037, Holliday, Texas 76366 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020