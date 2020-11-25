Orlando Arredondo
Wichita Falls - On Monday, November 23, 2020, Orlando Arredondo, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 58 in Wichita Falls, TX.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Monday, November 30th, from 6-8 PM at Hampton Vaughan Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held 6PM, Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Funeral Home Chapel.
Orlando was born October 2, 1962 in Wichita Falls, TX to Joe and Clara (Ozuna) Arredondo. Raised in Wichita Falls, Orlando graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1980. On June 20, 1992 he married his beloved bride, Sherry Callaway. Married for 28 years, they loved to travel around the country with their children, JJ and Clarissa.
He was a sheet metal journeyman by day and a musician by night. His fierce love of music led him to singing in several bands throughout his career. He is most known for his time as lead singer for Estilo Tejano. He considered members of Estilo Tejano and Fury, his second family. The band frequently played for weddings, quinceaneras and community events. Highlights include opening for Brookes and Dunn, Aaron Tippin, & Asleep at the Wheel during Falls Fest and performing at the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair in San Antonio. His family were his biggest fans and he never went on stage without full family support.
"Sometimes, it's not the song that makes you emotional, it's the people and things that come to your mind when you hear it". Orlando helped create so many fun-time memories for family and friends, memories that we will forever cherish.
His heart was big enough for everyone. Orlando made friends everywhere he went. Didn't matter where you came from or where you were going. He would support you 100%.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Arredondo; two children, J.J. Arredondo and Clarissa Sue Arredondo; two sisters, Brigitte Flores; Delia Alaniz and husband Ruben, all of Wichita Falls; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was loved by all.
Preceded in death by his parents; big brother, Joe Ray Arredondo; special brother-in-law, Raymond Flores; and beloved nephew, Jason Baum.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at dignitymemorial.com