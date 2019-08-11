|
Orville Baker Sr.
Wichita Falls - Orville Bert Baker Sr., 87, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd with Father Brian Chase, officiant. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Orville was born on August 20, 1931 in Wheeler, Texas to the late Weldon Orville and Edna (Finch) Baker. After high school, Orville proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea. He and Gladys Heathington were married on October 6, 1951, and the couple were married for 63 years until her passing in 2015. Orville worked for Wilson Manufacturing for 22 years, and the City of Wichita Falls for 12 years as a welder. He eventually opened his own welding shop. Orville enjoyed photography, and volunteering at the Kemp Center for the Arts. He also loved riding dirt bikes in his younger years, and his bicycle in later years. He was also a member of the 50+ Zone. Orville would help anyone, and is remembered as a great man, and loving father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother Johnny; and sisters Pat and Margie.
Orville is survived by children Bert Baker Jr. of Wichita Falls, and Paula Case and husband Lonnie of Burkburnett; grandchildren Stephanie Baker, Julie Carnahan, David Baker, Michael Case, Tara Case, and Bert Baker; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister Ruth Cornett; special friend Betty Holocker; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 11, 2019