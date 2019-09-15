Services
1955 - 2019
Wichita Falls - Orville was called to Heaven Sunday, September 8th. An amazing man born in Brockport, New York, yet lived the majority of his 64 years in Texas. Orville established and pastored First Bible Baptist Church of Rio Hondo, Texas in 1983.

He retired in 2011 from a successful postal career spanning 36 years, including Supervisor, Manager, and Postmaster. His accomplishments included pianist and composer. In recent years, he volunteered his skills performing at Rolling Meadows, Presbyterian Manor and Cornerstone Baptist Church. He was also a talented writer, a published Christian author, blogger and creator of MinistryinaMinute.com.

He was a man filled with love and tenderness for family, neighbors and friends. He will be greeted in Heaven by his son Cory Wright, The Dog, stepson Jonathan Waldrop, and a host of family and friends.

Although we grieve, Orville wrote, "This isn't a sad good bye- I am sitting in celestial splendor getting as close as I can to the angelic choir. What better environment for me than 24 hour a day praise and music! I will be hanging over the bannister of heaven making sure you are doing ok."

Those he left behind will miss his humor, uplifting words, and his amazing faith. We will forever cherish the precious memories of him throughout the years to come.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Wright; son, Jonathan and wife Shasta; son, Justin Brown and wife Brandi; Daughter-in-law Mandi Wright; Stepson, Christopher Waldrop and fiancé Bonnie Nolen; Stepdaughters Kylie Pearson and Kori Pearson, 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

Per Orville's request, no services will be held.
