Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Oscar Garcia
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX
Oscar 'Big O' Garcia

Oscar Garcia, 48, of Wichita Falls, Texas, went home to be with our Lord and Savior March 2, 2019. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 6-8PM, and funeral service will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home, with Pastor Gilbert Fernando Davis officiating.

Oscar was born November 16, 1970, to his mother Lidia Garcia. He graduated from Hirschi High School in 1989, and worked numerous years at Sheppard Air Force Base. He was a lifetime member of the Church of Good News, as well as the church's keyboard player. Oscar was a joyful, respectful, loving individual who cherished his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Lidia Garcia; his son, Oscar Delayne Garcia; two sisters, Frances Allery (Jason) and Helen McCune (Richard); two nieces, Lydia Allery (Valentin) and Crystal Silva (Abel); two great nephews Abraham and Elijah Silva; aunt Elizabeth Arredondo; uncle Bobby Joe Garcia; and a host of many other family and friends.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 7, 2019
