Oscar Garcia
Wichita Falls, TX
Oscar 'Big O' Garcia
Oscar Garcia, 48, of Wichita Falls, Texas, went home to be with our Lord and Savior March 2, 2019. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 6-8PM, and funeral service will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home, with Pastor Gilbert Fernando Davis officiating.
Oscar was born November 16, 1970, to his mother Lidia Garcia. He graduated from Hirschi High School in 1989, and worked numerous years at Sheppard Air Force Base. He was a lifetime member of the Church of Good News, as well as the church's keyboard player. Oscar was a joyful, respectful, loving individual who cherished his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Lidia Garcia; his son, Oscar Delayne Garcia; two sisters, Frances Allery (Jason) and Helen McCune (Richard); two nieces, Lydia Allery (Valentin) and Crystal Silva (Abel); two great nephews Abraham and Elijah Silva; aunt Elizabeth Arredondo; uncle Bobby Joe Garcia; and a host of many other family and friends.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 7, 2019