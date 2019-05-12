|
Ottie Jerline Cobble
Burkburnett - Ottie Jerline Cobble, 94, of Burkburnett, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.
Ottie was born on April 13, 1925 in Duke, Oklahoma to the late Audie Walker and Lydia (Moncrief) Walker. She married J.C. Cobble on September 28, 1943 in Bromide, Oklahoma, the family later moved to Burkburnett in 1954. Ottie was a member of the Jehovah's Witness faith and was baptized in the Blue River in Bromide, Oklahoma in March of 1953. Her passion in life was ministering to others and spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "J.C." Cobble; three sisters, Clara Cosper, Irene Dunivan, and Ester Walker; six brothers, Adrian, Audie Jr., Bennie, David, Charlie, and Bryan Walker; and a grandson, Norman Brantley.
She is survived by her daughters, Marie Brantley and husband Donnie, Barbara Harrison and husband Ed, Lydia Vela and husband Eustacio "Pancho", and Roxie Owen all of Burkburnett; her son, Joseph Earl Cobble and wife Mary Ellen of Lawton, Oklahoma; her brother, Walter Wayne Walker and wife June of Ardmore, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren, Michael Brantley, Rachel Peterson, Georgia Harrison, Thomas Harrison, J.J. Cobble, Rebeca Ludvich, Sarah Boothe, and Sommer Johnson; eleven great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, James Vela, Stacey Vela, and Lori Holliday; brother-in-law, Gene Dunivan; sisters-in-law, Rene Walker, Linda Walker, Susie Walker, and Bobbie Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Burkburnett with Mr. Dennis Ott, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 12, 2019