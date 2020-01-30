Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
1951 - 2020
Palmira Landeros Obituary
Wichita Falls - Palmira (Pam) Martinez Landeros, 68, of Wichita Falls, TX, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation: 6 - 8 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral Service: January 31, 2020 at 3:00pm and Interment to follow at 4:00pm at HAMPTON VAUGHAN CRESTVIEW FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 1917 Archer City Highway, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Pam was born August 26, 1951 in McAllen, TX and lived the majority of her life in Wichita Falls, TX. She loved to take care of her grandchildren and visit her two children who resided in San Antonio.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Manuel Landeros, her mother Elizabeth Martinez, brother Fernando Martinez, and sister Geneve Perez.

She is survived by her son Michael Martinez and wife Valerie, daughter Beatrice Cruz and husband Daniel, daughters Juliana Landeros and Amanda Landeros, her 10 grandchildren; her sisters Rosa Padron and Betty Moore, cousin Leti Chavez; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
