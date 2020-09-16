1/1
Parnell Skelton
Parnell Skelton

Henrietta - Parnell Skelton, 88, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hope Cemetery in Henrietta with Rev. Randy Osborn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Parnell was born on December 31, 1931 in Henrietta, Texas to James W. and Ina V. (Veal) Skelton. He married Dorothy D. (Emerson) on March 2, 1952 in Henrietta. Parnell was retired from the US Postal Service where he worked as a rural carrier for 33 years and Mail Room Supervisor at Parker Square Bank for 6 years. Parnell was a member of the First Baptist Church in Henrietta where he served as a Deacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Martha Dean Skelton.

Survivors include his wife Dot Skelton of Henrietta; two sons, Steve Skelton and wife Tami of Krum, Texas, and Jerry Skelton and wife Kari of Wichita Falls, Texas; daughter, Julie White of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Whitney and Brian Thio of Wichita Falls, Jordan Skelton of Denver, Colorado, Seth and Brittney Skelton of Wichita Falls, Shea and Cody Melton of Wichita Falls, Kacey White of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Caleb White of West Hollywood, California, Haley and Chris Shumate of Arlington, Texas, Hunter and Kassie Sides of Krum, Texas, and Drake and Sarah Sides of Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren, Beckham Thio, Baylor Thio, Wyatt Thio, Skyler Melton, Nash Melton, Knox Melton, Layne Skelton, Kennedy Sides, Harrison Sides, Davey Sides, Margot Sides and Baby Shumate; sister, Vera Jo Still of Sulphur, Louisiana.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Henrietta at 208 S. Graham St. Henrietta, Texas 76365 or Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
