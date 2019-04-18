Services
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
940-574-4422
Pat Buerger
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Archer City
Archer City - Pat Buerger, age 77, of Archer City, Texas passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, April 16, 2019, in Methodist Richardson Medical Center in Richardson.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Roger Deerinwater of Archer City officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home.

Pat was born July 15, 1941 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late G.C. Meyer and Nancy Inez Matlock Meyer.

She married the love of her life, Ben Buerger, on July 31, 1959 in Wichita Falls.

While Pat was employed by Shelton Insurance Company in Archer City, she attended Midwestern State University and earned her Master's Degree in Education. She then was employed by Seymour ISD and Olney ISD before coming to Archer City ISD where she taught numerous students for thirty-two years. She also was a licensed counselor and taught Special Education. Pat was nominated three time for Who's Who in Education.

Pat was a member of the First Baptist Church of Archer City. She also was a member of Beta Sigma, Delta Kappa Gamma and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

Pat was known as "Memaw" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with all of them and watching their steer shows, showing cattle, ballgames and anything that they were involved in. Pat loved crossword puzzles, word find, embroidering and reading her bible.

Survivors include her husband, Ben Buerger of Archer City; two sons, Blane Buerger and wife, Anita and Lonnie Buerger and wife, Monica, all of Archer City; one daughter, Latricia Parker and husband, Randy of Wichita Falls; seven grandchildren, Blair and D.J. Gillespie, Adria and Adam Perez, Robbie Parker, Levi and Brittni Buerger, Pattie Parker and Isaiha Barnes, Scottie and Karley Buerger, and Collin and Kelsey Buerger, Cassandra Fierro; twelve great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Vicki Meyer Morton; and many small fries that she raised.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Meyer.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jaime Allard, Donny Bates, David Cadaoas, James Howell, Blake Hoegger, and Jeff Hoegger.

The family would like to give a big thank you to Pat's Special Angels, Twilla "TaTa" Howard, Sarah Hill, Rumalda Ramires, Alma Contreras, and Wendy Swenson for all the love and care that they gave to her over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Patricia Lou Buerger Education Scholarship Fund, c/o Pilgrim Bank, Archer City Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 367, Archer City, Texas 76351, Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 162, Archer City, Texas 76351, or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
