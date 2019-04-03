|
Pat Crews
Graham - Pat Crews, 82, of Graham, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Fort Worth Texas. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel in Graham.
Pat was born August 16, 1936 in Karnes City to the late Stephen Edgar and Nona (Seale) Crews. Pat was a graduate of the Karnes City High School class of 1954. He was proud of his south Texas roots, and stayed up to date with his classmates, even 65 years later.
Pat was also a veteran of the United States Air Force, and earned a business degree from Baylor University in 1957.
A true entrepreneur, and a man of many trades, Pat held several jobs over the course of his life. He worked for Mobil Oil Company and received promotions that took his family to Los Angeles, California, but, being the family man he was, he gave up a lucrative career to move back to Texas to raise his family. He went on to own Western Automotive in Graham, Texas and eventually retired after a 10 year career from North Texas State Hospital. In his free time, Pat was an accomplished athlete, coach and member of his church group, the Circuit Riders.
Pat was a beloved uncle, a best buddy and everyone's favorite guy. His family has been touched at the stories they've been told since his passing at how much he impacted other's lives using words to describe him such as inspiring, humble, sweet and gentle. Pat took a genuine interest in everyone he met- in fact, some even called him the original facebook because of his ability to recall everything that's going on with the ones he loves and his genuine interest in their lives.
Pat was preceded in death by sisters, Frances Hanson and Carolyn Crews and brothers, Stephen E. Crews, III, Jack Crews, Calloway Crews and David Crews.
Pat was survived by daughters, Debbie Andrews and her husband Dwayne of Granbury; daughter, Cindy Crews of Wichita Falls; son, Brad Crews and his wife Tyree of Middleburg, Florida; grandchildren Matthew Hawkins, Maddison Anthis and husband Jake, Micah Baird, Wyatt Andrews, Emma Andrews, Aidan Andrews, Crews Laing and wife Abbey, Cadyn Laing, Cameron Moore and wife Raychel, Payton Crews, Paige Crews, Paxton Crews and Parker Crews; great grandchildren Abram Anthis, Collin Laing, and Crews Moore; sisters Nona Nell Kendrick of Boerne and Doris Puryear and husband Glen of Dumas; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Library of Graham, Texas benefiting The Friends of Library (ph: (940) 549-0600), in Pat's honor.
The family of Pat wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Tanya Gillen and the staff of Senior Care in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 3, 2019