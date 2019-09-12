Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Pat Organ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Legacy Church
Wichita Falls, TX
Pat Organ


1955 - 2019
Pat Organ Obituary
Pat Organ

Wichita Falls - Pat Organ, 64, of Wichita Falls passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 6, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Legacy Church in Wichita Falls with Pastor John Gardner officiating.

Pat was born on March 22, 1955 in Unionville, Missouri to Harold and Carol (Payne) Organ. Pat was most recently working as a delivery driver for 1-800 Radiators. Pat enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and driving his car. He cherished the time spent with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Mike Organ.

Pat is survived by his wife Jackie of Wichita Falls; sons Gary Organ and Wife DaNella of Trophy Club, Matt Organ and wife Shantell, and Eddie Organ; grandchildren Garrison, Grant, Landon, and Leilani; brothers Tim Organ and wife Reva, Steve Organ and wife Teresa, and Larry Organ and wife Sherri, all of Burkburnett; sister Sue Earle and husband Rock of Amarillo, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 12, 2019
