Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
1938 - 2020
Wichita Falls - Patricia Ann Rippin, 81, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9th at Lunn's chapel with Rev. Al Easterling officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A daughter of the late Stella (Collins) and Curte Christian, Patricia was born on June 17, 1938, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania. She received her bachelor's in Education from Waynesburg College in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. She then pursued her career as an elementary school teacher and continued to teach for over 30 years until her retirement.

Patricia married the love of her life, Willis Rippin Jr., in July of 1964, and they were together until his passing in February of 2007. Patricia was an avid church goer and member of St. Mark's United Methodist church, where she was a member of the choir. Her hobbies included crocheting, putting puzzles together and most of all spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling back to Pennsylvania and Ohio to visit family. Her most recent trips were to Colorado and a family cruise to Mexico.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Rippin Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Pam Rippin, Michele Rippin Middlesworth and husband Michael Middlesworth; and Kelly Rippin and husband Rodney Vanburger; her grandchildren, Brittany Palacios, Erick Willis, Kaitlin Cantrell, Tyler Cantrell, Madison Cantrell, Alexandra Carlock and Makenzie Middlesworth; along with 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Winona Collins.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
