Patricia Ann Saulsbury
Wichita Falls - Patricia Ann Saulsbury, 79, of Wichita Falls passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls with Rev. Michael Moloney, celebrant. Rite of Committal will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Pat was born on May 15, 1940 to the late Alton Frank and Susie Johanna (Buss) Jarvis in Williams, Arizona. The family moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where Pat graduated from Academy of Mary Immaculate Catholic School and attended Midwestern State University. She married Tony Saulsbury on August 28, 1959. Pat was a homemaker and worked as a Pastoral Counselor at Bethania Hospital in Wichita Falls for 15 years. Pat and Tony were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where Pat served on the Altar Society, Parish Council, Building Committee, taught Religious Education class, and also participated in a bible study group and served as an extraordinary minister (Eucharistic Minister). Pat was a member of the Red Hat Society, enjoyed playing the monthly Bunco games, and oil painting. She loved the camping trips to the mountains and seeing the waterfalls, but most of all, the holiday family gatherings. Pat will be missed by family, church family and many friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Joshua Saulsbury.
Pat is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tony Saulsbury; daughter, Sherri Barnhart and husband, John; two sons, Stuart Saulsbury and Scott Saulsbury; and daughter, Susan Robison and husband, Gary; 6 grandchildren: Justin Barnhart and wife, Ashley, Megan Carlson and husband, Tim, Ian Saulsbury, Kimber Saulsbury, Ryan Robison, and Taylor Robison and wife, Melissa; and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1504 10th St, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301 or Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019