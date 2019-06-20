Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Patricia Blevins Obituary
Patricia Blevins

Electra - Patricia Sue Blevins, 75, of Electra passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Brother Joe Coombes officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.

Patricia was born on May 26, 1944 in Yakima, Washington to the late James and Goldie (Mason) Quintane.

Patricia is survived by husband Jerry Blevins of Fort Worth; daughter Jerri Hulcy and husband Dave of Electra; sons Eddie Blevins and wife Tracie of Burkburnett, and Teddy Blevins and wife Kathy of Mustang, Oklahoma; grandchildren Destiny Nix and husband Shelby of Fort Worth, Tyler Haley of Electra, Juliet Blevins of Dallas, Jeremy Blevins of Killeen, and Johnny Blevins of Hondo; as well as great-grandchildren Peyton and Preslie Nix of Fort Worth.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 20, 2019
