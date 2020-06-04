Patricia Coleman
Wichita Falls - Patricia K. Coleman age 74 went to her heavenly home on June 4 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Family was her passion. She was always present for birthdays, weddings, sporting events, and any other activity family members were involved in. It didn't matter if it was 100 degrees, 20 degrees, rain or shine she was there.
Pat loved people and her church. She served as an usher/greeter at Colonial Church and was famous for her hugs and smile. She also enjoyed helping people find their forever home working with Century 21. She would go above and beyond to make things happen for people.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents J.E. Duncan, and Cleta Duncan Newman, and her sister Carol Woodward. She is survived by her son Mike Coleman, David Coleman and wife Mary. Her grandchildren Garrett Coleman and wife Renee, Heidi, Heather, Brandon, Nicholas, and Adam Coleman. 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6 until 7:00 pm. Graveside funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday June 6, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
