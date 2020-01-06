|
Patricia Dollar
Burkburnett - Patricia Rhea Dollar of Burkburnett, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Hospice of Wichita Falls. She was 86 years old.
At Pat's request, her body was donated to Anatomy Gifts Registry for the advancement of science. Also at her request, there will be no services held at this time. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Pat was born on July 8, 1933 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Grover Cleveland and Emma R. Hundley. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Burkburnett. She married Lester H. Dollar on May 1, 1971 in Burkburnett. They were stationed at Misawa AFB in Japan for 7 years and traveled many places together and made many friends. Les preceded her in death on March 2, 2005. Pat later met Jerry Burden and they became the best companions by traveling and having many fun times together. Jerry's care of Pat has been appreciated so much by the family.
Pat was the office manager for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Burkburnett until their move to Japan in 1972. After returning to Burkburnett she later retired from First National Bank in Burkburnett.
Along with her parents, and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Jewel Rippetoe and Margaret Griffis; and her brothers, Tynce, Kenneth and Wayne Hundley.
She is survived by her son, Martin Trones and wife Carlene; her companion, Jerry Burden all of Burkburnett; her grandchildren, Leslie Schmidt and husband Jason of Fort Worth, and Kristen Ramsey and husband Cody of The Colony; her great-grandchildren, Austyn Schmidt, Alicyn Schmidt, and Kinsler Ramsey; and her niece, Karen Robison of Iowa Park.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Pat to Hospice of Wichita Falls (www.howf.org); or to the Masonic Children's Hospital (MHealth.org).
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020