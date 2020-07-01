1/1
Patricia Hilley
Patricia Hilley

Wichita Falls - Patricia Ann Hilley passed from this life on June 25, 2020, at her home in Wichita Falls. She was 63 years of age.

Patricia was born on June 19, 1957, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Harold Wayne Pohlmann and Rosemary Harsh Pohlmann, one of three children. She was known during her school years for her gift of intelligence, and was Salutatorian of her high school graduating class at Iowa Park High School.

She married the love of her life, John D. Hilley, Jr., on September 21, 1983, in Iowa Park, and from this union two daughters were born, Jennifer and Tiffany.

Patricia recognized the value of education at a very early age, and earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology at Midwestern State. She utilized her degree as a dedicated employee of Bank One for eighteen years, and then retired after twenty-two years as the major's secretary at the James V. Allred Unit, Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

She cherished her husband, children and two grandsons, but she absolutely adored animals of all kinds, and especially cats. Her beloved cats Puddin' and Pepper were always at her side and provided her much joy. Her grandsons even called her Meow- Meow. She enjoyed her plants and flowers and definitely had a bright green thumb. She had simple tastes, and demanded no luxuries or frills for her happiness. This came from within.

As a young lady, Patricia was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, and volunteered wherever needed. She was a bold supporter of Girl Scouts and was involved in all scouting activities with her daughters.

Her father, Harold Wayne Pohlmann, preceded her in death.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are her husband John D. Hilley; daughters Jennifer Womack and husband Kristopher, and Tiffany Hilley and her husband Coty Hamilton; two grandsons, Kameron Womack and John D. Hamilton; beloved mother, Rosemary Pohlmann; and two brothers, Robert Pohlmann and Howard Wayne Pohlmann, as well as her sister-in-law and best friend, Channdra Scott.

A memorial service in celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 2:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home chapel.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






Published in Times Record News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
