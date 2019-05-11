|
|
Patricia Holt
Wichita Falls - Patricia Ruth Holt was called home to heaven on Thursday May 9, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas, surrounded by her husband and children.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Holliday, officiated by Darryl Sewell. Interment will follow at Holliday Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Faye (Daugherty) and Clyde Jackson, Pat was born on April 16, 1934, in Grandfield, Oklahoma. Pat graduated from Grandfield High School and Draughon's Business College. She married her husband of 59 years, G.W. "Dub" Holt of Holliday, Texas, on October 16, 1959, in the First Baptist Church of Grandfield. They have two children, Dennis of Graford, Texas, and Laura Lea of North Richland Hills, Texas. Patricia was a retired school secretary, serving Holliday ISD for almost 20 years. An active member of the Baptist church, she taught Sunday School for 60 years and sang in the choir for 60+. In addition to her church service, Patricia loved supporting her children and grandchildren in all their activities and was always their biggest fan.
Along with her parents, Patricia was also preceded in death by her sister, Christine Clemmer, and brother, Howard Jackson.
Pat is survived by her husband, G.W. "Dub" Holt; her son, Dennis Holt and wife Jane; daughter, Laura Lea Holt; grandchildren Nicole Black and husband, Jeremy; and Dawson Holt and wife, Taylor. She is also survived by her brother, Grant Jackson and wife, Melva Ann; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Acts 1:8 Missions Fund at First Baptist Holliday, 403 College Ave, Holliday, Texas 76366.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 11 to May 12, 2019