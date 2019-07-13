|
Patricia Lee Crossnoe
McKinney - Patricia Lee Crossnoe passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, at age 91. She was born on December 22, 1927, in Oil City, Pennsylvania to Laurence and Emma (Middleton) Lee. Pat graduated from Oil City High School in 1946, and attended Peabody Teacher's College in Nashville, Tennessee. While attending Peabody, she met her husband, Tom Crossnoe, and they married on December 22, 1952. Pat graduated in 1953 with a degree in music education. She taught elementary school in Columbus, Ohio, before moving to Wichita, Kansas. In August of 1966, the family moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where Tom taught at Midwestern State University, and she concentrated on being a homemaker. In 1977, Pat started substitute teaching at Wichita Falls ISD, and after three years began teaching 3rd grade at Ben Milam Elementary School until retiring in 1990. In 1998, she and Tom moved to McKinney, Texas. Pat is survived by her son, Thomas III; daughter, Debbie Johnson and husband, Keith; grandsons, Philip Johnson and Sam Johnson and wife, Emily. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom; son, James; granddaughter, Aimee Crossnoe Cantu; and her parents, Laurence and Emma Lee. No service is planned. The family is thankful to the staff of Twin Rivers Assisted Living in Richardson, Texas, for their faithful care of Pat, and to Rev. Betty Breyfogle of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in McKinney, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News from July 13 to July 14, 2019